First Alert Forecast: Showers & storms likely on Monday

Hanna has weakened even more though the day today and is currently a Tropical Depression. This weakening trend will continue overnight at it continues on the WSW track. Now, our attention is turning to an area of low pressure in the Atlantic that has a nigh chance of development this week. We are likely to see our next tropical depression or tropical storm out of this disturbance within the the next 2 to 3 days. If it becomes a tropical storm, it will be named Isaias. This next work week looks to be pretty active each and every day with rain chances near 50%. Temperatures are still expected to be below average with highs each day only warming to the upper 80′s and possibly lower 90′s.