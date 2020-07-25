First Alert Forecast: Showers & storms likely on Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Temperatures this afternoon were slight cooler that what we have seen the past few days with a highs in the mid to upper 80′s. There are some shower and storm activity happening on the radar the evening, but most of it should begin winding down in the next few hours. Overnight tonight, lows will cool down to the low to mid 70′s with mostly cloudy skies. We could also see some showers and storms during the early hours on Monday morning, so make sure to grab the umbrella as you head out the door tomorrow morning. More showers and storms are likely Monday afternoon and evening that could produce heavy downpours, cloud to ground lightning, and gusty winds at times. Highs are only expected to reach around 87 degrees.
Hanna has weakened even more though the day today and is currently a Tropical Depression. This weakening trend will continue overnight at it continues on the WSW track. Now, our attention is turning to an area of low pressure in the Atlantic that has a nigh chance of development this week. We are likely to see our next tropical depression or tropical storm out of this disturbance within the the next 2 to 3 days. If it becomes a tropical storm, it will be named Isaias. This next work week looks to be pretty active each and every day with rain chances near 50%. Temperatures are still expected to be below average with highs each day only warming to the upper 80′s and possibly lower 90′s.
