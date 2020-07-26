First Alert Forecast: Hanna has weakened & local showers and storms possible today

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hanna has now weakened back into a tropical storm and this will continue to be the trend through the day today as the system continues to moves westward through Mexico. Hanna is likely to become a tropical depression by early tomorrow morning. A tropical wave way out in the Atlantic has also been looking impressive over the past few hours and a tropical depression is likely to develop early this week as it moves west. If this area o flow pressure continues to strengthen over the upcoming week, it could possibly be our next named storm which would be Isaias. We will continue to monitor this disturbance as more details come in. Here in central Mississippi, more showers and storms are likely today, especially down to the south and west. Heavy rain, lightning, and possibly gusty winds at times are possible. Besides the rain, we’re expecting partly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the lower 90′s. More humid conditions will also be sticking around for the day as well.