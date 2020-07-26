1 deputy killed, another injured in Monroe Co. accident

Deputy Dylan Pickle, 24. (Source: Starkville Police Department)
By China Lee | July 26, 2020 at 2:51 PM CDT - Updated July 26 at 2:51 PM

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/WCBI) - Monroe County is mourning the loss of a deputy sheriff following a Saturday night accident.

Deputy Dylan Pickle, 24, died from his injuries at a Tupelo hospital.

Sheriff Kevin Crook says the deputy died hours after he and a second deputy were hit by a vehicle while conducting a safety checkpoint.

Monroe Deputy Zach Wilbanks, 27, is hospitalized.

The accident is still under investigation.

The Starkville Police Department as well as hundreds of others on social media are expressing their condolences.

‪We mourn the tragic loss of Monroe Deputy Dylan Pickle. Dylan passed away last night while serving his community. He...

Posted by Starkville Police Department on Sunday, July 26, 2020

