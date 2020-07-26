Damien Horton, 35

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Damien Horton, a 35-year-old man, died Sunday, July 29, 2020, after being shot while driving, according to police.
JPD spokesperson Sam Brown said the shooting happened at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Northside Drive near Triangle Drive.
Horton had been driving on Northside Drive when the shooting occurred, investigators said.
He was later found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head and died of his injuries.
Police have not yet identified the person responsible or determined a motive in the case.
If anyone has any information on this shooting, call Jackson police at 601-960-1278 or CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).
