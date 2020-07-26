52,304 cases of coronavirus identified by Miss. Dept. of Health; 1,495 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 52,304.
The Mississippi Department of Health confirmed 1,207 new cases and 15 new deaths Sunday.
So far, 1,495 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.
The number of tests done in the state totals 436,973 as of July 24. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.
An estimated 30,315 people have recovered from the virus.
The number of cases per county can be found at this link.
On March 19, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.
Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.
