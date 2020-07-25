Moss Point business owner gives away more than 1,000 masks

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A local business owner said he’s tired of people not taking COVID-19 seriously, especially people of color in his community. That motivated him to give away masks to raise awareness in the city of Moss Point and slow the spread of the virus.
“You want to ask yourself, what I done today to help someone stay safe.”
Robert Amerson said he is one small business owner with a big heart to protect his community and to answer his question, he’s given out more than one thousand free masks.
“I decided this is something weighing heavy on my heart because this is personal thing, it hits home. I have family members and friends in Meridian that’s either died or have the COVID-19,” he said.
Amerson believes officials have done their part enforcing safety measures, now it’s time citizens do theirs by simply wearing a mask.
“By wearing your mask you showing me you love me and respect me as well as I love you and respect you. By not wearing your mask it’s putting all the spotlight on you, that you appreciate me saving your life but you don’t care too much about mine,” he said.
Lori Cooley, both a parent and teacher, said it’s important people consider safety precautions and educate themselves about the virus and its impact.
“The community needs to know. If the numbers are continuing to rise, we do need to continue to wear our masks, even if they are trending some or falling down, wearing your mask is still important until they’re low enough to stop the spread. "
