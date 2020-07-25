Mayor Lumumba says Jackson Zoo could open this fall, responds to lawsuit filed by police officers

To this, Mayor Lumumba said, “What I will say is this: If this alleged lawsuit is based on the document that I’ve seen, not only does it not pass the spellcheck, it doesn’t pass legal sufficiency. And so I think at the end of the day what we see, this is something that this administration, it’s something that the Police Chief, we all are centered on and agree on is that there has to be a greater sense of accountability and when people fail to meet that standard of accountability to our residents in their work, in their performance, and sometimes they don’t favor the repercussions of that you know, the consequences of that.”