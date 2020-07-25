Mayor Lumumba says Jackson Zoo could open this fall, responds to lawsuit filed by police officers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Attorney Abby Robinson and her clients allege corruption by Mayor Chokwe Lumumba and Police Chief James Davis. They also claim attempts were made to silence the officers if they spoke up about issues on the job.
The former and current officers list discrimination and other grievances including under staffing and say their lives were in jeopardy.
To this, Mayor Lumumba said, “What I will say is this: If this alleged lawsuit is based on the document that I’ve seen, not only does it not pass the spellcheck, it doesn’t pass legal sufficiency. And so I think at the end of the day what we see, this is something that this administration, it’s something that the Police Chief, we all are centered on and agree on is that there has to be a greater sense of accountability and when people fail to meet that standard of accountability to our residents in their work, in their performance, and sometimes they don’t favor the repercussions of that you know, the consequences of that.”
He continued, saying, “And so I support the Chief in his endeavor to make certain that we get this, things in tune with the needs of our residents and that’s all I will say.”
Lumumba also spoke on the Jackson Zoo saying that due to COVID-19, the USDA will not conduct another inspection and Jackson now has a license to operate the park.
“Let me clarify. We received our temporary license because the USDA, they’ve extended that because COVID-19 has prevented their site visits,” the Mayor said.
The Mayor told us last month there is an oral agreement with ZoOceanarium to manage the park.
“The last component actually was them wanting us to satisfy the exhibitors license, receiving the exhibitors license,” said Mayor Lumumba.
Supporters of the zoo and Keep Jackson Beautiful helped to clean the fence line at the park recently. The Mayor says the first visitors could be back this fall.
Mayor Lumumba said, “Now we’re looking at an August soft opening. That soft opening will be based on COVID concerns and making certain that we’re doing all that we can to not only protect visitors but also protect the animals because there’s been some research to suggest that some animals, particularly the big cats, are susceptible to COVID-19 as well.”
Mayor Lumumba says the city is working with ZoOceanarium on plans to expand the attractions at the zoo and the collection of animals.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.