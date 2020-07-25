First Alert Forecast: Hurricane Hanna made landfall this evening

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hurricane Hanna still remains Category 1 hurricane strength this evening and has slightly strengthened with sustained winds up to 90 MPH as it continues to move westward. The tropical system made landfall this evening on Padre Island, Texas. It will continue to move off to the west and eventually making into Mexico by the end of the weekend and into Monday and should weaken back into a Tropical Depression. The circulation associated with Hanna brought us showers and storms during the day. We can’t rule out a few lingering showers or storms for this evening. We are also tracking a tropical wave way out in the eastern Atlantic that has a high chance of development within the next 5 days, so this is something that we need to watch out for later in the week. Tonight, temperatures will cool down to around 72 degrees with partly cloudy skies. On Sunday, another change of showers and thunderstorms will be possible, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures will reach the lower 90′s and humid conditions are likely.