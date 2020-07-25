First Alert Forecast: Hanna headed for Texas, showers likely today

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - All eyes are on Tropical Storm Hanna this morning as it continues to track westward towards Texas. It is forecasted to strengthen today and become hurricane status before making landfall later today off the southeast coast of Texas. It will continue to move off into Mexico later this weekend and weaken into a Tropical Depression. Here is Mississippi we aren’t seeing direct impacts from Hanna, but it will lead to more southeasterly flow and moisture which will result in rain chances later on this afternoon and evening. We are looking at a day very similar to yesterday. Scattered to numerous showers and storms will be possible with heavy rain and even gusty winds at time. It will also be quite muggy today. Temperatures will range in the upper 80′s and low 90′s across the region. Tomorrow, there will also be another chance for scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening times with high temperatures near 92 degrees.