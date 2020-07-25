Black Lives Matter Miss. holding unity walk in Laurel

Members of Black Lives Matter Mississippi are holding a unity walk in Laurel. (Source: WDAM)
By WDAM Staff | July 25, 2020 at 5:02 PM CDT - Updated July 25 at 6:32 PM

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Members of Black Lives Matter Mississippi are holding a unity walk in Laurel.

The unity walk started on Queensburg Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Saturday and will end at the Jones County Chancery Courthouse downtown, where there are expected to be speakers and a voter registration booth.

Group leaders say they are marching to address police brutality and systemic, structural and institutional racism.

