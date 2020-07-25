Alligator attacks man at Ross Barnett Reservoir

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Reservoir police are investigating a Rankin County man’s close encounter with an alligator.
The attack happened Friday evening at Lakeshore Park.
It’s not clear if the gator bit the man or caught him with a claw.
Reservoir police are now closing the swimming area until the gator is caught.
The victim says the gator was spotted hanging around the swimming area but then disappeared underwater.
He says he was in chest-deep water when he felt it grab his knee, then let go.
Wildlife officials expect to relocate the gator once they find it.
