Virtual reality partnership to help Clinton students, boost economic development

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Clinton is turning to virtual reality to boost economic development and workforce development during the coronavirus pandemic.
At a news conference Thursday, Clinton Mayor Phil Fisher announced a partnership between virtual reality company Lobaki, the City of Clinton, the Clinton School District and Continental Tire for the project.
The groups will work together to expand advanced manufacturing and the development of a technical cluster in the city’s industrial park.
The Clinton School District received $1.5 million dollars through federal CARES Act funding to support distance learning.
Fisher said the project will help students by stopping brain drain in the state, while also boosting recruitment in the city through the new virtual reality program.
“The partnership of Lobaki and the Clinton School District will be a shining star for others to follow in the field of education,” Fisher said. “It’s going to be great to see an innovative company from Mississippi like Lobaki grow and excel.”
Clinton School District Superintendent Tim Martin said this new development will keep students ahead of the curve.
“This coming year, we’ll be piloting in 3-4 classrooms, our STEM classrooms, our engineering classrooms to start utilizing this new technology and expand it out from there,” Martin said. “We’re very excited. I’ve been through some of the demonstrations and I see the potential that this holds for students, especially at a time like this when we possibly have to go through another shutdown and all students are virtual students. This takes it to another level. Instead of just being at a computer screen, when you put the goggles on, you’re actually in the classroom and it’s amazing to see where technology has led us.”
