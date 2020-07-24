23 South Miss. long-term care facilities report COVID-19 cases in residents, staff

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Cases of COVID-19 across Mississippi continue to rise, with a similar trend continuing in long-term care facilities.
In total, there were 111 employee cases, 151 resident cases and 13 resident deaths related to COVID-19 reported in 23 LTC facilities across the six southern counties.
Across the entire state, there were 1,610 new cases of COVID-19 and 28 new deaths reported Friday.
The names of the facilities where outbreaks have been reported had previously been withheld, citing patient privacy.
A Hinds County Chancery Court ruling said the names of facilities with outbreaks of COVID-19 should be disclosed out of public interest, and the court agreed. A further recommendation from the state attorney general backed up the decision.
While the names of the specific facilities were released, the names of individual patients will still not be public, nor will how many cases each facility has reported.
