23 South Miss. long-term care facilities report COVID-19 cases in residents, staff

It's been more than three months since Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home residents have had family visit. (Source: WAFF)
By WLOX Staff | July 24, 2020 at 5:18 PM CDT - Updated July 25 at 6:28 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Cases of COVID-19 across Mississippi continue to rise, with a similar trend continuing in long-term care facilities.

In total, there were 111 employee cases, 151 resident cases and 13 resident deaths related to COVID-19 reported in 23 LTC facilities across the six southern counties.

Facility Name County Facility Type Staff Cases Resident Cases Resident Deaths
George Regional Health & Rehabilitation Center George Nursing Home 1 0 0
Glen Oaks Nursing Center George Nursing Home 1 0 0
Sparrow Hills, Inc. George Personal Care Home 1 0 0
Woodland Village Nursing Center Hancock Nursing Home 3 0 0
Boyington Health & Rehabilitation Center Harrison Nursing Home 22 65 4
Dixie White House Health & Rehabilitation Center Harrison Nursing Home 10 26 3
Driftwood Nursing Center Harrison Nursing Home 14 14 2
Greenbriar Nursing Center Harrison Nursing Home 3 0 0
Gulfport Care Center Harrison Nursing Home 4 1 0
Lakeview Nursing Center Harrison Nursing Home 1 0 0
One Magnolia Place Harrison Personal Care Home 1 0 0
South MS Regional Center Harrison ICF-IID 4 0 0
The Pillars of Biloxi Harrison Nursing Home 5 4 0
LeMoyne Place Jackson Personal Care Home 8 24 1
Plaza Community Living Center Jackson Nursing Home 1 2 0
River Chase Village Jackson Nursing Home 9 5 0
Singing River Health & Rehabilitation Center Jackson Nursing Home 3 0 0
Singing River Skilled Nursing Facility Jackson Nursing Home 3 0 0
Sunplex Subacute Care Jackson Nursing Home 4 3 1
Bedford Care Center of Picayune Pearl River Nursing Home 6 6 2
Pearl River County Nursing Home Pearl River Nursing Home 2 1 0
Picayune Rehabilitation & Healthcare Pearl River Nursing Home 1 0 0
Azalea Gardens Nursing Center Stone Nursing Home 4 0 0

Across the entire state, there were 1,610 new cases of COVID-19 and 28 new deaths reported Friday.

The names of the facilities where outbreaks have been reported had previously been withheld, citing patient privacy.

[ TABLE: An in-depth look at the number of cases in long-term care facilities ]

A Hinds County Chancery Court ruling said the names of facilities with outbreaks of COVID-19 should be disclosed out of public interest, and the court agreed. A further recommendation from the state attorney general backed up the decision.

While the names of the specific facilities were released, the names of individual patients will still not be public, nor will how many cases each facility has reported.

