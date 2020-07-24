Son of ‘Bring It’ star found dead in backyard

PRENTISS, Miss. (WLBT) - Family members say Quincy Johnson, the son of “Bring It” star Selena Johnson, was found dead this week.
Family said Quincy Johnson, 29, was last seen leaving his daughter’s birthday party on Wednesday, until someone checked on him and found his body. He was found in his back yard in Prentiss.
Family members believe items went missing from his home. They hope someone with information on his death will come forward.
3 On Your Side has reached out to Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office for comment.
