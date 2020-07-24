Skull found on Mississippi River bank near where other human remains were also located

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A human skull has been discovered on the bank of the Mississippi River near where other human remains were found earlier this month.
Adams County Coroner James Lee says he was notified Thursday by the Adams County Sheriff’s Department regarding the discovery of the skull.
The skull was located near where a boot with a human bone still attached was found on July 6.
Lee says the skull was taken to the State Crime Lab and that it is too early in the investigation to determine if the two discoveries are connected.
