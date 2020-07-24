Sandmann announces $250M lawsuit settled with Washington Post

“All of the future defendants listed above have published or republished statements made by Nathan Phillips and others that Nicholas blocked or otherwise restricted Phillips’ free movement and would not allow Phillips to retreat at the National Mall on January 18, 2019. Nicholas reserves his right to file complaints in this is Court or any other court against any other potential defendant not listed above, subject to the applicable statute of limitations,” reads a report Sandmann’s lawyers filed with U.S. District Court in Covington back in February when they said they intended to file complaints against the five additional media outlets.