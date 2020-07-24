Rep. wants State Board of Education to delay Miss. school openings. Chairman says they can’t.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As summer break nears its end and as coronavirus cases continue to hit record highs, school districts around the country have begun delaying their start.
Madison County Schools have delayed classes until September and Rep. Tom Miles has called on the State Board of Education to follow suit and issue a delay for every school, calling the action to do so “common sense.”
Jason Dean, the Chairman of the State Board of Education, has now responded to Miles’ request, stating that the Board does not have the power to do this and that Governor Reeves, by executive order, is the only one who could reset the start date of schools.
When asked if Gov. Reeves is planning on doing this, Dean said, “I’m in close communication with [Gov. Reeves] and his staff and they are not actively talking to us about that, and they would obviously. They would want us to know what their plans are. So I wouldn’t imagine that that’s an imminent order.”
He did say, however, that if Gov. Reeves were to issue an executive order, it would have to be in the next week or it would be too late. “You can’t tell 500,000 Mississippians a week before their plans to change them.”
Dean said that Gov. Reeves does not want to issue that order and wants local school boards to make the call on the appropriate day to start school.
“If he has to get involved, that would be a last resort,” Dean said.
The State Board of Education has no official stance on what they wish schools to do in the fall, whether that be distance learning or in-person schooling, but Dean said he likes how different school districts can choose different courses of action.
“I like how it’s set up because you have so many different scenarios, like there’s districts up in the northeast that would love to go virtual, but they don’t have broadband. They can’t,” Dean explained. “And then there’s districts that have very little positive cases in their county and so there’s really not the concern that there is in Madison or Harrison.”
He said not having a “one size fits all” approach makes sense at the moment, but said if coronavirus cases start going “crazy” everything changes.
On the topic of distance learning and if it was successful in Mississippi, Dean said, “In one word, it was inequitable. Meaning you had some districts that were already forward-leaning. You had less trouble converting over and some districts that were completely, you know, hadn’t even begun that process.”
In good news, Dean said $200 million will be used in Mississippi to buy more devices for students and to help with broadband access to children in rural areas of the state. The money will also be used for teacher training and professional development.
On what he would say to a teacher who is hesitant about going back to school, Dean said “that’s a tough one because on the one hand you signed a contract, you have a job and the opinion of the administration and Health Department is you should go in.”
Dean said you cannot “universally say” for all teachers to go back and that schools should narrow down who is most concerned and who is high risk and that their district needs a heightened level of care to make sure that those teachers are not in harms way.
