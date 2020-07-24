MDOC addresses family members, says it is testing inmates for COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) says it is testing inmates for COVID-19 as cases arise in the prison.
MDOC reported that a total of 109 inmates has tested positive for COVID-19 as of Friday, July 24.
MDOC issued a statement, addressing family members and loved ones, informing them of the measures the department is taking to prevent the spread of the virus.
“The Mississippi Department of Corrections understands family members’ concerns for their loved ones as the state experiences a spike in COVID-19 cases. The department is being proactive in its response to help limit the transmission and to protect the health and well-being of employees, inmates, and all Mississippians. Plans and protocol established before the first confirmed case in Mississippi remain in use.”
MDOC says it is testing inmates who have been in contact with those that have tested positive.
“The MDOC now is testing based on symptoms as well as a result of contact tracing of COVID-19 inmates. Also, inmates possibly exposed to COVID-19 inmates in the same housing unit are being tested as a precaution, especially if they have underlying conditions that may put them at a higher risk of complications from COVID-19.”
MDOC says they have implemented the following actions to prevent further spread:
- Requiring inmates and employees to wear masks;
- Restricting visitation other than for legal visits;
- Limiting movement within the system and into the system;
- Providing masks, gloves, and sanitizer to inmates and staff;
- Conducting enhanced screening, including temperature checks;
- Having designated quarantine/isolation areas;
- Cleaning and disinfecting areas; and
- Reinforcing CDC guidelines
COVID-19 related information, including confirmed cases, can be found on their web site (www.mdoc.ms.gov) as well as on their Facebook page.
