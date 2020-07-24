Mayor Lumumba says it’s not his goal to shut things down to deal with rising COVID-19 cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba says all options are on the table when it comes to slowing the spread of the coronavirus.
Mayor Lumumba said, “It is not my goal or desire to shut things down. You know, we’re trying to operate with a scalpel as opposed to an ax.”
Lumumba has spoken with national media on Jackson’s response to slow the spread of COVID-19. He says it is concerning that the number of cases continues to rise.
"If you yourself have not contracted the virus, if you have not seen just the horrible effects, the toll that it takes on someone's body, the loss of life. If you haven't experienced someone close to you losing their life, then quite possibly you listen to some other rhetoric and it doesn't scare you. But I'm here to tell you it's real, I'm here to tell you that I've lost some friends."
He is also concerned about children returning to school this fall but says leaders with the Jackson Public School District are making the best of this unprecedented situation.
“You know, I continue to encourage the Governor to take stock of the fact that our numbers are increasing, that it will be very difficult to maintain the discipline among the youngest of our students and when they are in position that they can contract the virus, they can bring it home to mom and dad and grandma and grandpa.”
The Mayor says the 180 day rule for school districts to meet curriculum and accreditation requirements should be adjusted for the upcoming school year.
"I think that this is just a moment that we have to stop, take a breath and reduce that requirement of 180 days."
He understands the concerns of parents.
“The reality is that it’s a privilege to be able to do virtual. You have some parents that lack internet access, you have some parents that don’t have a computer and the district is trying to do everything that they can to get as many computers to their students. I think they have approximately 11,000 computers available, but, you know, in addition to that and their efforts to try to get a computer for each student, they’re dealing with a global market that everyone and every district across the world is looking for computers because we are in this virtual world. And then you have parents who have to work. They don’t have the luxury of staying home with their children.”
On enforcing masks, the Mayor says the city is using common sense and hopes citizens will as well.
“Where we find just, you know, outlandish examples of, you know, violations of the mask ordinance or, you know, some of the other protocol that we’re establishing then we will respond accordingly but ultimately it still hinges on personal responsibility.”
Thursday through social media, the City of Jackson urged citizens to only visit grocery stores or other stores for household essentials. They are encouraging everyone to order food for home delivery or curbside pickup to reduce the risk of getting coronavirus.
