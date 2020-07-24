Local private colleges prepare for on campus classes

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - While some local schools are still finalizing plans for a safe return to class, local private colleges are ready to open their doors.
Two Jackson colleges have been planning for classroom learning for the past three months. Local private institutions Belhaven University and Millsaps College are on track to welcome students back to the classrooms August 24.
Both are following safety guidelines and set up sanitization stations throughout the campus. The schools will also offer online classes as an option.
Belhaven's 1,000 campus population will see dramatic changes.
“We’ve cut all of our classes no more than 15 students per class and the spacing in every classroom is spread out,” Belhaven University President Dr. Roger Parrott. “Of course they’ll be wearing masks everywhere inside, including in class.”
Millsaps College officials said their student/faculty ratio of about 10 students per faculty member gives them an advantage. About 800 students are enrolled.
“Being able to rearrange the classrooms, being able to spread out on campus, how we’re going to handle the dining facility; it has really made colleges like Millsaps... really it gives us lots of options that some of our bigger state universities don’t have,” said Millsaps College Vice President of Marketing and Communications.
Belhaven University plans to refund room and board for unused portions if classes have to be cancelled. Both Belhaven and Millsaps will end on-campus classes after the Thanksgiving break, resuming with virtual learning.
Students return to Tougaloo College for on campus classes August 6 following safety guidelines. According to officials, the college will offer a hybrid of in person and remote learning.
