JPS moves to fully virtual schedule for Fall semester
By Jacob Gallant | July 24, 2020 at 5:10 PM CDT - Updated July 24 at 5:16 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Public Schools will be only virtual for the fall semester of 2020.

The decision was made Friday, a reversal of the plan announced last week that would have included in-person teaching.

JPS also announced the school year will begin on August 12 instead of the original date of August 10.

The decision will still need to go to a vote, but has already been agreed upon by board members.

It’s unclear how this will impact fall sports.

