JPS moves to fully virtual schedule for Fall semester

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Public Schools will be only virtual for the fall semester of 2020.
The decision was made Friday, a reversal of the plan announced last week that would have included in-person teaching.
JPS also announced the school year will begin on August 12 instead of the original date of August 10.
The decision will still need to go to a vote, but has already been agreed upon by board members.
It’s unclear how this will impact fall sports.
