JPD: Boy shot, wounded while walking

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting involving a boy on Friday morning.
According to police, the shooting happened just before 11 a.m. in the area of St. Charles Street and Houston Avenue. The boy was walking when he was shot by an unknown suspect traveling in a red SUV.
Police say the victim’s injury appears to be non-life-threatening. The victim’s age was not provided.
The motive and suspect of the shooting remain unknown at this time.
