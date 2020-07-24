Friday Night & Weekend Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two tropical storms to chart. Hanna is heading for the Texas gulf coast and should make landfall, possibly as a low end hurricane Saturday. Tropical Storm Gonzalo is moving from the Atlantic into the Caribbean Sea this weekend. It may become a hurricane briefly, but it is expected it will weaken and possibly fall apart next week in the southern or middle Caribbean next week. A tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic may develop this weekend and next week. It’s very far out, but may become more of a player in the coming days or week. Regardless, the flow on the back side of Hanna is sending deep tropical moisture up in our direction. This will result in a better chance for daily showers this weekend and into next week, almost on a daily basis. The good news is that it will lower temperatures closer to 90 during the day, but the bad news will come in the form of more humidity. Average high this time of year is 92 and the average low is 72. Southeast wind at 5mph tonight and east southeasterly at the same speed on Saturday. Sunrise is 6:11am and the sunset is 8:03pm.