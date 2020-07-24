First responders searching for 2 possible drowning victims in Forrest County

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Emergency crews are searching for two people who possibly drowned near where the Leaf and Bouie rivers come together just north of U.S. Highway 11 in Forrest County.
Police and fire units from Hattiesburg and Petal are assisting Forrest County first responders in the search for a 16-year-old and 25-year-old.
Hiatt said it was reported around 5 p.m. that the teen and adult were swimming just north of the highway when they went under the water and did not resurface.
Further details are not available at this time, but crews are actively searching the area.
WDAM 7 News is on the scene and will keep you updated on this developing story as more details become available.
