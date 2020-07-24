First Alert Forecast: tropical downpours possible Friday, Saturday

TROPICS: Close to home, TS Hanna will continue to trek westward toward the Coastal Bend of Texas – still spreading waves of tropical downpours across the Gulf States. The storm may strengthen a bit before moving onshore Saturday. Deeper in the Atlantic, Gonzalo continues to move toward the Windward Islands. While weakening in the Caribbean is expected - if it can overcome the dry air and wind shear, we’ll need to monitor its progression into next week as the southern Gulf may be in play. This being said, it’s still too early to make that assumption. Behind Gonzalo, yet, another wave coming off Africa, may have a chance at development into next week as the deep tropics come alive.