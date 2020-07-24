First Alert Forecast: tropical downpours possible Friday, Saturday

FRIDAY: Tropical Storm Hanna will continue its trek westward toward southeast Texas – meanwhile, in its wake, still spiraling in occasional tropical bands that could result in squally weather at times, rotating over the region. Underneath one of these bands, expect heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 mph. Highs will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Storms fade after sunset as lows drop into the 70s.
WEEKEND PLANNER: As the weekend approaches, waves of rain will still be possible in the wake of the TS Hanna pushes westward toward Texas. Opportunities for rain will remain highest south of I-20. Expect highs to be generally in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Rain chances may drop off slightly Sunday as are in transition in our weather patterns - highs topping out in the lower 90s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: The upper ridge that has acted as a bubble over the region the past two weeks will begin to break down and move away. Expect temperatures to fall back in line with late July standards and a general increase in rain chances on a daily basis – amid partly sunny to variably cloudy skies and muggy, Gulf air hanging over the region. Highs will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
TROPICS: Close to home, TS Hanna will continue to trek westward toward the Coastal Bend of Texas – still spreading waves of tropical downpours across the Gulf States. The storm may strengthen a bit before moving onshore Saturday. Deeper in the Atlantic, Gonzalo continues to move toward the Windward Islands. While weakening in the Caribbean is expected - if it can overcome the dry air and wind shear, we’ll need to monitor its progression into next week as the southern Gulf may be in play. This being said, it’s still too early to make that assumption. Behind Gonzalo, yet, another wave coming off Africa, may have a chance at development into next week as the deep tropics come alive.
