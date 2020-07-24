Coast mom prays for schools over tough pandemic decisions

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - As worries and concerns grow about the upcoming school year, a Woolmarket mother is taking action through prayer.
Amiee Gautreaux, like most parents, is concerned about what the upcoming school year may bring.
So Friday, she visited her children's schools to pray a special prayer for school leaders and teachers.
“I wasn’t sure what to do so I felt in prayer that I needed to go and pray over the schools. Stand in front of the schools and pray with them, it was in my van, and pray for them there,” she said.
The mom of six said she wanted to show her support for those making the tough decisions regarding back to school plans.
“I think that sometimes they’re feeling so burdened, and we understand as parents and we recognize that and we want them to know we support them and we appreciate all that they’re doing to make this decision the best for all the children involved,” Gautreaux said.
Gautreaux also has tough decisions to make. She has a daughter at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, three of her children attend D’Iberville High School, and two others are students at North Woolmarket Elementary and Middle School. Two of her children have physical disabilities.
Making the decision about whether to send her children back to school hasn’t been an easy one to make.
“Personally, for my children, I have a health concern for them. I also have a concern for them to have a good education, and just missing the community that they’re used to as being a part of their school,” she said.
She's decided to allow her oldest children to return to school, but she plans to do homebound education with the others.
She said she’s unsure about what this school year will look like, but she’s easing her worries through faith.
“The Lord has answers for us. We just have to take some time and wait for those answers to come and just stay together as a community,” Gautreaux said.
Gautreaux said she encourages everyone to join her in praying for the schools.
