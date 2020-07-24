Body of sheriff’s deputy who drowned after saving son to be flown home to DeSoto Co.

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office lost one of their own this week after a tragic accident and now he is set to be flown home Friday night.
A spokesperson says DCSD Search and Rescue Director William Nichols passed away during a family vacation at Fort Walton Beach, Florida. Nichols’ son was reportedly caught in a rip current -- Nichols was able to save his son just before he drowned.
DCSD says Walton County Fire Rescue recovered Nichols from the water and he will be flown home Friday night.
Nichols served in DeSoto County for 10 years and worked full-time as the director for search and rescue for the past seven years.
He leaves behind his wife and two children.
In a statement released by the sheriff’s department this week a spokesperson said in part:
“Please keep the Nichols family in your prayers during this difficult time, and thank the Lord for men like Director Nichols who have given their life so that others may live. We are grateful for the kindness, professionalism, and hard work of the Walton County Sheriff’s Office and Walton County Fire Rescue during this challenging time for the Nichols family and the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department family. Director Nichols was the embodiment of a true hero.”
