Woman sentenced to 12 years in jail for leaving dog named Roleaux to die in stolen car

Woman sentenced to 12 years in jail for leaving dog named Roleaux to die in stolen car
David Mohr's dog, Roleaux (Source: David Mohr)
By Scottie Hunter and Nick Gremillion | July 23, 2020 at 1:00 PM CDT - Updated July 23 at 5:39 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman convicted of stealing a truck parked outside a Baton Rouge doughnut shop with a dog inside back in July of 2019 has been sentenced to 12 years in prison, East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore tells WAFB’s Scottie Hunter.

The dog, named Roleaux, was found dead after being left in the truck after it was abandoned by Leslie Aguillard, authorities say.

Leslie Aguillard
Leslie Aguillard (Source: EBRSO)

On March 9, Aguillard pleaded guilty to carjacking, aggravated second-degree battery, and aggravated cruelty to animals.

RELATED: Owner horrified after his dog was found dead in stolen truck

Moore says Aguillard was convicted and sentenced Thursday, July 23 to 12 years for carjacking, 10 years for aggravated cruelty to an animal, and 12 years for second-degree battery.

However, Moore says she will serve the sentences concurrently, meaning she will spend 12 years total in prison.

Roleaux’s owner, David Mohr, posted to social media Thursday saying “justice has been served [for Roleaux].”

Mohr was hospitalized due to injuries he suffered while trying to stop Aguillard from stealing his truck, deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office say.

Justice has been served!!!!!!! 12 years for car jacking 10 years aggravated cruelty to an animal. 12 years for second...

Posted by David Mohr on Thursday, July 23, 2020

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.