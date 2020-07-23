Visit Jackson unveils “JXN Icons” mural

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Icons: that’s the name of a mural unveiled on the North Street side of the Old Capitol Inn.
The larger-than-life painting showcases Medgar Evers, Eudora Welty, Thalia Mara and David Banner. Banner was there and relatives of the others were also there.
It’s a Visit Jackson project designed in October by Reshonda Perryman. She’s the creative design manager for Visit Jackson.
Reshonda Perryman said, ”At Visit Jackson, we promote five different tiers that represent Jackson so there’s literature, performance arts, music, civil rights and food. You can put almost anybody for food, so that one was a little bit harder to nail down, but that’s why we chose those four specific people to represent those four tiers.”
Perryman said it took 28 days to finish the mural with one person at a time helping out and maintaining social distancing.
She said there are more Visit Jackson beautification projects to come.
