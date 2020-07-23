UMMC Vice Chancellor sends stern warning as COVID-19 worsens in the state

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The University of Mississippi Medical Center Vice Chancellor LouAnn Woodward tweeted a graphic Thursday warning citizens of the worsening conditions of COVID-19.
“The COVID crisis in Mississippi is worsening. The outlook for hospitals is grim,” Woodward wrote.
Hospitals around the state are struggling to manage hospital capacity. Hospitals have activated ICU surge plans to house the influx of COVID-19 patients.
Woodward stressed several points that Mississippians should abide by in order to prevent the spread of the deadly virus:
- Wear a damn mask. Wash your hands. It is not big deal. It is not political. Just do it!
- Stop social gatherings. The virus is spreading unchecked. (18-29 year-olds = faster growth of new cases. you are not bulletproof!)
- There is no cure. Preventing spread is MUCH more effective than supportive care.
- This is not just a COVID patient problem. We are struggling to find hospital beds for ALL patients who are ill or injured.
Health care is doing its part. Now do your part. #PleaseDontMakeThisWorseForUs
The Mississippi State Department of Health announced 982 new cases and 13 new deaths on Thursday.
Those new cases bring the state total to 48,053 cases with 1,436 deaths.
