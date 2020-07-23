Tropical Storm Hanna Forms In The Gulf

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s heading for Texas as a tropical storm and should make landfall Saturday there. On the back side of the system, it’s creating a large fetch of tropical moisture out of the gulf. This will be draped across our area for several days and being that the time of year we are in means we’ll be seeing more showers. The weather pattern appears to be on the edge of change in the next 24 hours. They will be widespread and mainly focused during the afternoons and evenings. Highs will be closer to 90 degrees in the afternoons. It will be very muggy, making it feel more like 100 degrees at times. Over the next 7 days, an inch or two or rain is possible overall. Tropical Storm Gonzalo is out in the Atlantic still and could enter The Caribbean this weekend. Should it track farther north toward the island nations, it could have problems surviving. We’ll need to watch it, but it’s still a week away or so from entering the Gulf of Mexico, if it can make it. East wind at 5 mph tonight and southeasterly at 10 mph Friday. Sunrise is 6:10 am and the sunset is 8:03 pm. Again, we’ll have partly sunny skies everyday through this weekend, but it will be likely interrupted by showers moving in during the days and evenings.