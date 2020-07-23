Pine Belt trio sentenced in multi-million dollar pharmaceutical scam

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Three Pine Belt residents at the heart of a wide-spread fraud that bilked health-insurance providers out of more than a half billion dollars started serving federal prison terms Thursday after being sentenced in United Sates District Court.
Hope Evangulane Thomley, her husband, Howard Randall Thomley, and Sumrall businessman Glenn “Doyle” Beach each had pleaded guilty to their roles in a scam that submitted fake bills to insurance providers for reimbursement for expensive pain creams and other medicines.
The fraud, which carried on over a three-to-four-year period, resulted in a cost to medical insurers of more than $510 million.
The Thomleys and Beach were part of a nucleus that the federal government said were responsible for false billings and then creating “sophisticated measures” like shell companies to avoid paying taxes on the money.
Thursday, Senior U.S, District Court Judge Keith Starrett presided over three separate sentencing hearings at the William M. Colmer Federal Building.
At the end of the day, that led to a pair leaving the courtroom in handcuffs and the other being led away to say goodbye to her children in an adjacent jury room.
“The gravity and unfathomable nature of these crimes is just awful,” Starrett said. “This was a terrible crime.”
Hope Thomley, 53, a co-owner of Advantage Pharmacy, was sentenced to a total of 14 years in federal prison on two counts of conspiracy. The sentences were to be served consecutively.
Hope Thomley had pleaded guilty to a pair of conspiracy counts last year, one to commit health-insurance fraud, the other to commit money laundering. She received the maximum 10-year sentence on the first count and a four-year sentence on the second.
She could have received up to six years on the second count, but saw that reduced by her cooperation with the government after pleading guilty.
Thomley was ordered to pay restitution of $189 million, and will face three years of supervised release on each count upon the completion of her prison term.
The restitution figure had been whittled to some extent before Thursday. The government said that $2 million had been paid through the sale of six properties. Another $540,000 was expected from the sale of two more parcels, including a Christmas tree farm that had been in the Thomley family for more than 50 years.
“I have to live with this forever,” Thomley told Starrett.
Starrett said he did not doubt Thomley’s sincere remorse, but that her role in the scheme was significant.
“You were one of of the people at the top of the rung,” Starrett said. “You didn’t just create (the scam), you expanded it.
“This is a very significant crime.”
Beach, 47, was sentenced to 13 years on two counts of conspiracy Thursday afternoon and ordered to pay restitution of $185 million.
Beach, who also pleaded guilty last year to the same two conspiracy counts as Thomley, also received the maximum sentence of 10 years for the health-insurance fraud and three years for money-laundering.
“I’m broken in my spirit, but I take responsibility for my own ruin,” Beach said. “I plan on coming out the other side of this a better man.”
Randy Thomley, 61, was sentenced to eight years in federal prison, with three years of supervised release to follow. He was ordered to pay $3.6 million in restitution.
Randy Thomley pleaded guilty last year, and under a plea agreement, was sentenced on an “attempt and conspiracy” charge only.
“I stand before you with regret,” Thomley said before sentencing as two dozen or so family, friends and supporters spread across two courtrooms listened to the proceedings.
“I just can’t believe it, but I do take full responsibility. Somewhere along the way, I got carried away with bad judgement. It should never have happened … I accept the burden of what happens next and apologize to everyone here.”
Starrett went outside the suggested sentencing guidelines, which called for a sentence of 63 months to 78 months. Instead, Starrett imposed a stiffer sentence of 96 months for Thomley’s actions that included recruiting fellow conspirators, fudging medical records and tax evasion.
In earlier hearings, Thomley had said he was unaware of the scope of the “cream scheme.”
“It’s absolutely inconceivable to me that you didn’t know how much money was being stolen,” Starrett said Thursday morning. “I don’t believe you could live in that house with your wife and with all that was going on and not know.
“I do not believe you did not know the amount of money involved … I do not believe it.”
The government had argued that Randy Thomley was involved deeply in the illegal activities that took place over a three-to-four-year span.
“The tax fraud alone is a huge issue,” Starrett said. “The tax dodge corporation was set up specifically to (hide the money). These were sophisticated measures used.”
