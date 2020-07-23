Parents explore home school options as Mississippi schools share reopening plans

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - School reopening plans continue to change, but all parents aren't satisfied with them.
Concerns over the coronavirus and education quality have led some parents to The Village School in Ridgeland.
“We’ve really seen an influx but a lot of it still is it that informational stage people are still really unsure of what they’re doing in the fall,” said Amy Marcellus, owner of The Village School in Ridgeland.
Despite the name, the Village School is not a school at all. It’s a place where students come for extra help and resources. Marcellius said many of the students are homeschooled. She has answered many questions from unsure parents.
“People are taking the things that they’re very used to in public school and trying to figure out how to replicate them at home. But the difference is that Mississippi actually has a very hands-off policy for home-schoolers. So really the only thing that you have to do as a home-schooler is fill out your enrollment form and they don’t require anything else,” she said.
Once the student is enrolled, the decision is up to the parents. Through a computer or paperback books, what is best? Marcellius said the answer varies.
“It’s not a one-size-fits-all for the families. It really is what’s best for your child at that time and it might change. None of us thought that this was going to be how this ended up,” said Marcellus.
