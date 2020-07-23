Mom killed in fatal wreck in Copiah Co.

Mom killed in fatal wreck in Copiah Co.
(Source: WVUE)
By Justin Dixon | July 23, 2020 at 9:26 AM CDT - Updated July 23 at 9:26 AM

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Copiah Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal wreck that happened early Thursday morning.

According to deputies, they received a call around 6 a.m. about a car wreck on Timberlane Road near Wesson.

A woman was killed in the wreck and her two children were injured. The children were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The victim has been identified as 36-year-old Kimberly Waits.

The cause of the wreck is not known at this time.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.