Mayor vows to clean Jackson’s areas of illegal dumping

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson is increasing efforts to get rid of illegal dumping sites in the city.
Thursday, Jackson Parks and Recreation workers worked to clean up an area on Maple Street in the Georgetown community.
The site had been accumulating trash and debris for months.
City leaders were also on hand to remove the litter. They urge residents to take accountability for their own neighborhood to keep the area from once again turning into a dump site.
“We have to ask the community to keep it clean,” Mayor Chokwe Lumumba said. “We have to ask the community to hold people responsible who are doing illegal dumping, not only at this site but sites across the city.”
The mayor said he is vowing to clean up each of the illegal dumping sites.
“As my mother would say, if you don’t care for your house, no one else will. And so this city is collectively all of our responsibility. It’s the community we live in, it’s the community we love, and we should demonstrate that with the way we take care of it.”
