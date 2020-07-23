35,000 masks, additional PPE purchased ahead of fall semester at Madison County Schools

“I totally understand why there is a concern,” Brown said. “I have 2 children myself here in the district, and there’s no way to guarantee that we’re going to be able to stop the spread of COVID-19, but what I would tell any parents and I tell myself this just about every day, thankfully we work for a district that early on committed to providing us the resources to get as much of these supplies that teachers and students are going to need on the frontlines. I strongly feel like, with that commitment, we’re going to be as ready as we can when schools start back. To make schools as safe as possible.”