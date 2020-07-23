2 inmates escape Jefferson Davis County Jail

PRENTISS, Miss. (WLBT) - Law enforcement officers are searching for two inmates who escaped from the Jefferson Davis County Jail.
It happened around 8:30 Thursday evening.
Prentiss Mayor Charley Dumas, who lives near the facility, said he heard sirens go off and was initially told one inmate had escaped but later learned there are two.
Dumas also told WLBT, “I have found out that at least one, maybe both, are murder suspects.”
There’s no word on the direction of travel, or their identities, but the mayor has alerted citizens via Facebook to be on the lookout for the escapees.
