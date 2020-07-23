Jackson native named Georgia Tech Alumni Association 40 Under 40 honoree

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Georgia Tech Alumni Association has announced 40 distinguished honorees who have innovated industries and positively impacted communities across the globe.
In its first year, more than 250 individuals were nominated by colleagues, peers and Georgia Tech faculty this April.
Dr. Sephus is the Applied Science manager for Amazon’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) who focuses on fairness and identifying biases in the technologies.
She also founded 501(c)(3) non-profit, The Bean Path, which she utilizes to sow technical expertise in order to grow networks and fertilize communities in Mississippi, removing barriers for anyone who wants to learn technology.
An alumna of Georgia Tech, Dr. Sephus shares, “I’m honored to be included in the class of 2020. I hold my education and network from GT to a high regard, and my lessons learned while there taught me perseverance, hard work and determination, pushing me far past my previous capabilities.”
Dr. Sephus is also a 2003 graduate of Murrah High School. Learn more about Dr. Sephus here .
