Group protesting arrest of Lorraine Bates in Petal

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Protesters have gathered outside Petal City Hall to speak out after the arrest of 70-year-old Lorraine Bates.
Bates was taken into custody by Petal police officers on Wednesday morning and cited for resisting arrest and obstructing traffic.
Police Chief Mathew Hiatt said police initially stopped Bates for walking down the middle of South Main Street. Hiatt said officers have asked Bates several times in the past to stay out of the middle of the road.
Bates told the city’s board of aldermen during a recent meeting that she walks in the road because the sidewalks are in poor condition and unsafe for her to walk on with her walker.
After being stopped by police, Hiatt said Bates laid down in the roadway and refused to move.
Video from the Petal Police Department shows officers asked Bates several times to move out of the roadway.
When Bates still refused to move, the video shows two officers pick her up and load her into the back seat of a patrol car.
According to Bates’ attorney, Matt Lawrence, officers dragged Bates into the car rather than carrying her.
Hiatt said after the officers got Bates to the police station, she laid on the floor and requested an ambulance.
Bates was taken to a hospital. Lawrence said she was “bruised and banged up” from her encounter with the officers.
Petal Mayor Hal Marx, who was the target of recent protests for comments he made on social media about the death of George Floyd, took to Facebook to weigh in on the situation Friday morning.
“Our officers did everything they could to treat Ms. Bates with respect,” Marx’s post said.
Several of the protesters tried to go inside city hall to speak with Marx about his Facebook post, which prompted the secretary to call the police.
