First Alert Forecast: heat to ease; storm risk returns, increases ahead

TROPICS: Close to home, TD #8 will continue to trek westward toward the Coastal Bend of Texas – still spreading waves of tropical downpours across the Gulf States. The storm may strengthen to become a tropical storm before moving farther west. Deeper in the Atlantic, Gonzalo, now forecast to become a hurricane today, will continue to move toward the Windward Islands. While weakening in the Caribbean is expected - if it can overcome the dry air and wind shear, we’ll need to monitor its progression into next week as the southern Gulf may be in play. This being said, it’s still too early to make that assumption.