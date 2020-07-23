First Alert Forecast: heat to ease; storm risk returns, increases ahead

THURSDAY: An easterly push of wind will bring in slightly lower humidity for parts of the day. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with a chance for storms increasing through the latter half of the day. This, as a tendril of moisture, spirals in from south to north, in association with TD #8 to our south. Highs will top out in the 90s again, while feels like numbers will crest between 100-105.
FRIDAY: TD #8 will continue its trek westward toward southeast Texas – meanwhile, in its wake, still spiraling in occasional tropical bands that could result in squally weather at times. Areas, mainly south of I-20, run the highest risk of being impacted by one of these squalls. In these areas, highs will top out in the upper 80s; elsewhere, lower 90s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: As the weekend approaches, waves of rain will still be possible in the wake of the TD #8 pushes westward toward Texas. Opportunities for rain will remain highest south of I-20. Expect highs to be generally in the lower 90s, though spots seeing more rain may remain in the upper 80s for highs. The upper ridge, that has acted as a bubble, over the region will begin to break down - offering up better chances for rain and storms by next week.
TROPICS: Close to home, TD #8 will continue to trek westward toward the Coastal Bend of Texas – still spreading waves of tropical downpours across the Gulf States. The storm may strengthen to become a tropical storm before moving farther west. Deeper in the Atlantic, Gonzalo, now forecast to become a hurricane today, will continue to move toward the Windward Islands. While weakening in the Caribbean is expected - if it can overcome the dry air and wind shear, we’ll need to monitor its progression into next week as the southern Gulf may be in play. This being said, it’s still too early to make that assumption.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
