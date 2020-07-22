Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tropical disturbance located in the central Gulf is being checked out by a hurricane hunter. This will likely become a tropical depression or storm anytime. It will move westward toward Texas and make landfall Friday. The other system in the Atlantic has been upgraded to tropical storm Gonzalo. This system is very far out there so we do not expect any problems from it in the Gulf, should it make it there, until next week. Between now and then, expect partly sunny skies with a slight chance for showers this evening and tomorrow. There will be a better chance for showers and thunderstorms on a day to day basis starting Friday, through this weekend and into next week. Average high is 92 and the average low is 72 this time of year. Southeast wind at 5mph tonight and easterly at 10mph Thursday. Sunrise is 6:10am and the sunset is 8:04pm.