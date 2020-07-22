WATCH: Gov. Reeves discusses COVID-19 as cases continue to spike

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is discussing the outbreak of COVID-19 in the state.
Cases continue to spike in the Magnolia State, with more than 1,500 cases reported on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Earlier this week, Reeves extended an executive order that mandates masks in public to 23 counties. The new order will extend until Monday, August 3, at 8 a.m.
Hospital beds are a continuous concern for local health officials.
Since July 1, Reeves said there’s a 55% increase in patients in hospital beds. The total as of Wednesday is nearly 1,000.
“Today, we have two ICU beds available in the entire region,” Reeves said of West-Central Mississippi, the area that includes Jackson. “It would be a really bad day to have a car accident.”
