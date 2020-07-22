WATCH: Gov. Reeves discusses COVID-19 as cases continue to spike

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves (Source: WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant | July 22, 2020 at 2:28 PM CDT - Updated July 22 at 2:45 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is discussing the outbreak of COVID-19 in the state.

Cases continue to spike in the Magnolia State, with more than 1,500 cases reported on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Gov. Reeves discusses coronavirus - July 22, 2020

Earlier this week, Reeves extended an executive order that mandates masks in public to 23 counties. The new order will extend until Monday, August 3, at 8 a.m.

Hospital beds are a continuous concern for local health officials.

Since July 1, Reeves said there’s a 55% increase in patients in hospital beds. The total as of Wednesday is nearly 1,000.

“Today, we have two ICU beds available in the entire region,” Reeves said of West-Central Mississippi, the area that includes Jackson. “It would be a really bad day to have a car accident.”

