Third man sentenced in 2017 deadly traffic light shooting at Fortification and State Streets

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A third person connected to the killing of 23-year-old Chelsie Kirschten, almost three years ago, finally has his day in court Monday and the mother of the victim gives an exclusive interview with 3 On Your Side sharing her thoughts on the outcome.
23-year-old Jushun Paige plead guilty Monday to capital murder, attempted armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery in the 2017 death of 23-year-old Chelsie Kirschten.
She was shot and killed at State and Fortification streets. He’s one of three men charged in connection with the crime, 19-year-old Lidarious Dixon and 22-year-old Nicholas Coats, also charged...not one of the men serving time for Kirschten’s murder.
Stacey Kirschten said, ”Ok, they’re not charged with the murder, but they didn’t just walk away Scott free.”
Stacey Kirschten, Chelsie’s mother, says she wants to believe in the legal system, but Paige, under a plea deal, got 5-years and credit for time served. He’s still behind bars, right now. Dixon is already out on parole and Coats is serving a 30-year sentence.
Stacey Kirschten said, ”Now, the crazy thing about that, he’s the driver. He didn’t get out and shoot her.”
Kirschten said her family agreed to the plea deals because it was the best they could do considering the circumstances.
Stacey Kirschten said, ”The initial investigation was not thorough. The initial investigation was lacking. And like I said, you had crucial people lying to the investigators to cover the things that they were doing that were not good and it just kind of went from there.”
”Victim’s rights, just unbelievably, there needs to be so much work done there, it’s not funny. We were not notified. We were supposed to be notified.” said Kirschten.
She continued, ”I can say, I personally feel the D.A.’s office did the best they could with what they had.”
Kirschten said she’s hopeful Paige will be doing more time because:
“Had seven years on paper from a previous charge and MDOC sent Judge Green the revocation papers and they just sat there on her desk. She refused to sign them, so, you know, why he wasn’t sent back to the state penitentiary, I’ll never know and it will be interesting to see if those seven years are now revoked and he ends up having to do those years.” said Kirschten.
Kirschten said she doesn’t want to be depicted as just another grieving mother. She admits there are good days and bad days when it comes to coping with the tragic death of her daughter.
”She loved and she loved hard and big and wild. I’m pretty proud of that. We had 23-years with her, you know, and i’m just thankful for that.” said Kirschten.
Kirschten told me her next mission is to become an advocate for victim’s rights.
