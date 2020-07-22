Silver Alert issued for missing woman from Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 42-year-old Kristi McCoy of Jackson in Hinds County.
She is described as a black female, four feet and eleven inches tall, weighing 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
McCoy was last seen Thursday, July 2, 2020, in the 600 block of Tifton Drive in Hinds County.
She was last seen walking in an unknown direction wearing a multicolored dress.
Family members say Kristi McCoy suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Kristi McCoy contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.
