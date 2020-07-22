Silver Alert issued for missing teenager from Pearl

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 19-year-old Jakylia Nash of Pearl in Rankin County.
She is described as a black female, five feet and four inches tall, weighing 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Nash was last seen Thursday, July 16, 2020, in the 1000 block of Deer Park Street in Hinds County.
She was last seen walking in an unknown direction wearing a pink shirt and black shorts. Family members say Nash suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Jakylia Nash contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.
