Officer to sue JPD, claims she was held at gunpoint by commanding officer

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson police officer is threatening to sue the police department and the City of Jackson for sex discrimination, bullying and a host of other violations. She is also suing Chief James Davis both personally and professionally.
Officer Martha Dee claims that she was held at gunpoint by then Commander Donald Gater in April of 2019 at Jackson Police Headquarters.
Dee states that she filed a complaint with the police department. She then claims that Chief James Davis allowed Gater to retire instead of arresting him, or suspending him.
She is accusing Davis of negligence saying that his actions did nothing to protect her from the harm she suffered or put any measures in place to keep the next officer from future potential harm.
Dee’s attorney Abby Robinson held a press conference Tuesday where she explained that she is representing nearly 40 other officers who are also levying claims against the city and the department.
She says officers complain their First, Fourth, and 14th amendments were violated.
Robinson said that some officers claim they were bullied, in some cases discriminated against, and suffered emotional distress.
JPD has not yet responded to any of these claims.
