Body found in wooded area during search in Simpson Co.

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The body of a 25 year old man was found Wednesday evening in Simpson County.
Sheriff Paul Mullins said that his department received a call earlier in the day of a suspicious car and blood in the parking lot. The car was found abandoned at a cemetery off St. John Road in Braxton.
Investigators began their search for the driver of the car, 25 year old Carlton Deaudrea Gray. His body was discovered in a nearby wooded area.
The investigation into his death is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 601-847-2927 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355 TIPS (8477).
