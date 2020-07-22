Body found in wooded area during search in Simpson Co.

By China Lee | July 22, 2020 at 7:28 PM CDT - Updated July 22 at 8:05 PM

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The body of a 25 year old man was found Wednesday evening in Simpson County.

Sheriff Paul Mullins said that his department received a call earlier in the day of a suspicious car and blood in the parking lot. The car was found abandoned at a cemetery off St. John Road in Braxton.

Investigators began their search for the driver of the car, 25 year old Carlton Deaudrea Gray. His body was discovered in a nearby wooded area.

The investigation into his death is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 601-847-2927 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355 TIPS (8477).

