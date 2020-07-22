Madison County Schools delays start of school, will now begin in September

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Madison County School District has delayed the start of school.
In a press release sent Wednesday, the district said that “after consulting with state and local health experts, Madison County Schools is delaying the start of school until September 3.”
Earlier this month, they had anticipated a physical return to school beginning August 17.
At this time, the school district’s plan includes students choosing to return to campus to alternate in-class instruction with distance learning on September 3-4 and 8-11.
A full return for on-campus students is expected to begin September 13.
“Please be aware that this situation is fluid,” the press release reads, “and all plans are subject to change pending orders of the Governor and guidelines of the Mississippi Department of Health.”
