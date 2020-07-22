JPS announces deadline for school year learning option

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Public Schools has announced the deadline for families to select their learning option for the upcoming school year is July 31, 2020.
The district says elementary and middle school students may choose between virtual and traditional classroom instruction. High school students may choose between virtual and hybrid instruction.
The district also announced that updates have been made to the registration procedures for families to select their Learning Option for the 2020-2021 school year.
Learn more about the revised registration process on the JPS website.
