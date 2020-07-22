Hospital Assoc.: Miss. has ‘utterly failed’ to contain coronavirus

“Let’s be perfectly clear. The reason why our hospitals are being stretched to capacity is because Mississippi has utterly failed to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Mississippi had a limited number of doctors, nurses and other resources to take care of a very sick population before this epic pandemic. Hospitals are ramping up surge capacity to handle all those who need care, but hospitals cannot stop the community spread. Please protect yourself, your family and your neighbors - wear a mask, practice social distancing and avoid large gatherings where the virus is likely to spread.”